Producers Guild Of America Bans Harvey Weinstein For Life

The Producers Guild of American has enacted a lifetime membership ban against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by scores of women, was ousted from the trade organization by a unanimous vote on Monday. The PGA released a statement Monday that said it gave the producer a 15-day notice before taking the disciplinary action and Weinstein responded by resigning his membership.

“This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct,” the statement read. “Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership.”

Producers Guild on Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/0dj9OUVH5s — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) October 30, 2017

The New York Times reported on Monday that new allegations against Weinstein date his predatory behavior to the 1970s. Hope Exiner d’Amore worked for Weinstein while he was a concert promoter in the early years of his career. Weinstein invited d’Amore to New York City under the pretense of professional networking and booked only one hotel room, where d’Amore says a young Weinstein raped her.

“I told him no. I kept pushing him away. He just wouldn’t listen,” d’Amore told the Times. “He just forced himself on me.”