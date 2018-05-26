WEIRD NEWS
Weird Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Doesn't Know He Wants (But He Does)

Why buy a boring tie when you can give him testicle plush toys?
As a dad, I take Father’s Day seriously ― but not the gifts.

My kids know that I don’t wear ties, don’t need cufflinks and have no interest in shirts that make fun of my grumpiness.

Dads spend all year providing for their kids, so usually all they want on Father’s Day is something that will make them laugh and let them know that their kids understand them as people, not just parents.

As a public service, HuffPost Weird News is offering our annual Weird Father’s Day Gift Guide to help kids find a gift that only their dad will appreciate.

Whether that means a shark hat or an app that lets Dad stare at his sperm is up to you.

