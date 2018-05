Weird Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Doesn't Know He Wants (But He Does)

Weird Father's Day Gifts 2017

Brewzies

Some guys will go to any lengths to ensure a beer is next to them -- but even this is pretty extreme. <a href="https://www.pipedreamproducts.com/showdetail?Full_Number=PD7807-00" target="_blank">Brewzies </a>are a bra-shaped holster device designed to hold beers in breast shape pouches. Not to editorialize, but if Dad is so desperate for a beer that he's willing to wear a brassiere, it might be time to have an intervention.

