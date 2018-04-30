New York Times Editor Resigns Following Investigation: Staff Email

New York Times metro editor Wendell Jamieson has resigned “effective immediately” following an unspecified investigation, according to an email sent to the newsroom on Monday and obtained by HuffPost.
The email did not include details about the investigation, only saying that the company would not be commenting further to “protect the privacy of those involved.”
In a statement to the newsroom, Jamieson apologized for what he described as his “mistakes.”
“Leading Metro for the last five years and working with the incredible Times team has been the high point of my professional life,” he said. “I regret and apologize for my mistakes and leaving under these circumstances.”
Here is the full email:
After an investigation, Wendell Jamieson has resigned from The Times. Susan Chira is stepping in as interim metro editor effective immediately.
Wendell has asked us to express the following to his colleagues in the newsroom: “Leading Metro for the last five years and working with the incredible Times team has been the high point of my professional life. I regret and apologize for my mistakes and leaving under these circumstances. I’m especially proud of all the talent I’ve helped bring to The Times. Susan Chira is a wonderful editor, a true New Yorker, and I know Metro will rise to even greater heights under her leadership.”
To protect the privacy of those involved, we do not intend to comment further.
Jamieson’s resignation comes just a few months after the Times decided against firing reporter Glenn Thrush, who’d been investigated following a Vox article alleging that he had a “history of bad judgment around young women journalists.” Thrush was reassigned to cover “the social safety net in the age of Trump.”
Jamieson first joined the Times in 2000, where he worked on the metro and style desks, as well as on the now-defunct City Room blog. After the Women’s March last year, Jamieson apologized for a piece in the metro section that pondered the plight of suburban dads in Montclair, New Jersey, “left to juggle schedules on their own” as their wives were out for the day protesting.
“We blew it,” Jamieson told HuffPost at the time.
As of Monday afternoon, Jamieson’s Twitter account had been disabled.
“Out of privacy concerns for those involved, we’re not commenting beyond confirming that Wendell has left The Times,” a spokesperson for the newspaper told HuffPost.