Arizona GOP Congressional Candidate Compares Abortion To Holocaust

A Republican running for Congress in Arizona compared abortion to the Holocaust this week ― a trope that has a long history in the pro-life movement.

Wendy Rogers, a retired Air Force pilot seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 1st congressional district, made the comparison during a campaign event in Maricopa, Arizona, on Monday after she was asked about restricting federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

“The callousness that our country has for life is very disturbing,” Rogers said, according to audio captured by a Democratic campaign tracker. “I have visited Auschwitz twice — maybe three times; three times. I have visited the killing fields in Cambodia. This is what happens to a country when the callousness for life erodes to that depth.”

She further called Planned Parenthood a “despicable organization,” and criticized “crooks” in Washington for failing to defund it.

Rogers’ campaign did not immediately request for comment.

Rogers is one of four GOP candidates vying to challenge incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.) in November. This is her fourth run for Congress, falling short in the primary each time. The National Republican Campaign Committee this year added her to their ‘Young Guns’ program.