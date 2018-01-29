Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

Wendy Williams was pretty clear about what she thought about the #MeToo movement during her syndicated talk show on Friday.

“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” Williams said just over 15 minutes into her daytime show’s “Hot Topics” segment. “I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything, but now it’s got — I look at all men like, ‘You’re a #MeToo.’ All of them. All of them, which is not fair.”

Earlier in the segment, the 53-year-old host also spoke about #MuteRKelly, a campaign started by two women to remove R. Kelly from the music industry.

“What is this, 10 years too late?” Williams said. “It’s not going to work. Black people aren’t really good at protesting. Not since the King march.”

The comment provoked this reaction from an audience member:

Williams then addressed R. Kelly’s marriage to the late musician Aaliyah when she was 15.

“The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly,” she said. “R. Kelly wasn’t a ‘me too.’ Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. Her parents voluntarily let her do it.”

Williams also mentioned the R&B singer’s infamous sex tape, saying that the young girl featured in the video “let it go down.” (Kelly’s lawyer called the tape a forgery.)

People on Twitter were especially upset about this comment.

These are GIRLS! They are children. Why does that have to be explained to you! This man URINATED ON AN 8th GRADER and you have the nerve to say it’s HER FAULT!?! @WendyWilliams Have you ever talked to one of his victims?! #muteRKelly @metoo — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 26, 2018

Wendy Williams defense of R Kelly on her morning show is the same argument used by Roy Moore supporters. Disgusting; blaming 15 year old children for being attacked by a sexual predator. #WendyWilliams — M.E. Carter (@MeritaC) January 25, 2018

In July, Kelly was also the subject of a BuzzFeed investigation that reported the singer was holding multiple women in an abusive sex cult against their will. Kelly denied the accusations.