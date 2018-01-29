Wendy Williams Says She’s ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

Wendy Williams was pretty clear about what she thought about the #MeToo movement during her syndicated talk show on Friday.
“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” Williams said just over 15 minutes into her daytime show’s “Hot Topics” segment. “I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything, but now it’s got — I look at all men like, ‘You’re a #MeToo.’ All of them. All of them, which is not fair.”
Earlier in the segment, the 53-year-old host also spoke about #MuteRKelly, a campaign started by two women to remove R. Kelly from the music industry.
“What is this, 10 years too late?” Williams said. “It’s not going to work. Black people aren’t really good at protesting. Not since the King march.”
The comment provoked this reaction from an audience member:
Williams then addressed R. Kelly’s marriage to the late musician Aaliyah when she was 15.
“The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly,” she said. “R. Kelly wasn’t a ‘me too.’ Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. Her parents voluntarily let her do it.”
Williams also mentioned the R&B singer’s infamous sex tape, saying that the young girl featured in the video “let it go down.” (Kelly’s lawyer called the tape a forgery.)
People on Twitter were especially upset about this comment.
In July, Kelly was also the subject of a BuzzFeed investigation that reported the singer was holding multiple women in an abusive sex cult against their will. Kelly denied the accusations.
#MuteRKelly, the campaign that sparked Williams’ tirade on her show, has said that it responsible for the cancellations of R. Kelly concerts in eight cities.