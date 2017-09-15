Wendy's Throws Serious Shade On Carl's Jr. In 1 Delicious Tweet

Another fast food chain tried to start a Twitter beef with Wendy’s and, once again, got thrown in the metaphorical meat grinder.

It started innocently enough on Tuesday, when a man named Andrew Morgan sent Wendy’s a tweet asking how it compared to Carl’s Jr., which was also tagged.

Carl’s Jr. responded within minutes.

LOL they don't — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) September 13, 2017

Wendy’s didn’t immediately reply, probably to lull the Carl’s Jr. social media team into a false sense of complacency.

However, when Wendy’s did respond about half a day later, it was the social media equivalent of bringing an AK-47 to a knife fight.

Yeah, for one, if we were going to diss another restaurant we'd have more than zero likes and RTs after 13 hours. https://t.co/VUDXEHKqEB — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 13, 2017

As of Friday afternoon, Wendy’s tweet had more than 10 times the comments of the Carl’s Jr. tweet, 100 times the retweets and 56,000 more likes.

You’d think fast food companies would learn to think twice about starting a Twitter war with Wendy’s.

The burger chain has repeatedly proven itself to be the snark champion on the platform.

Back in April, Wendy’s destroyed Hardee’s ― which is owned by the same company as Carl’s Jr. ― after two Twitter users began debating which fast food restaurant had the best “4 for $4” deal (four items for four dollars).

One person said Hardee’s was better, causing the chain’s Twitter account to chime in with “Amen.”

But when another person tagged the Wendy’s account to join the conversation, the beef got serious.

Any idea who runs the @Wendys Twitter account? These responses are amazing: pic.twitter.com/KcozZZjurN — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) April 12, 2017

Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

In January, 2016, Burger King learned Wendy’s can be a royal pain when it tried to tout a five-item-for $4-special.

5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016

Twitter user @bguerns ― who has since made her account private, then tweeted at Wendy’s asking, “What are you firing back?”