Did 'Westworld' Subtly Tease That Baby Theory?

“Doesn’t Look Like Anything To Leigh... And Bill” is HuffPost’s weekly “Westworld” recap in which we break down the craziest thing you might have missed. This week: Season 2, Episode 5, “Akane No Mai.”

Welcome to Robobaby Watch: 2018.

Ever since Season 1 of “Westworld,” we’ve been on the lookout for hints about the possibility of robot babies (aka robotots, aka the natural offspring a nonhuman), and the latest episode, “Akane No Mai,” might have given us another clue.

In the midst of all the exciting action in Westworld’s samurai-themed park Shogun World ― and the fact that Maeve (Thandie Newton) tapped into the code of Westworld, gaining the ability to make other hosts kill themselves at will ― there was a little hanky-panky.

Perhaps for the first time, Teddy (James Marsden) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) ― a pair of androids ― made sweet, sweet love.