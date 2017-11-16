What Can We Learn From the Forbes 30 Under 30 List?

The 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 list is out, spotlighting this generation’s best and brightest.

Now in its seventh year, the Under 30 showcases 600 key figures across 20 distinct industries, pared down from a pool of 15,000 applicants. That’s an exclusive 4 percent acceptance rate. Candidates were carefully vetted by a panel of industry experts and journalists, with input from the Forbes online community.

Youth knows no bounds, and these twentysomething disrupters are working with passion and zeal for the world as they want it to be, not as it is. With nearly equal representation from the East Coast, West Coast, and middle America, the honorees are who Forbes editor Randall Lane says “will reinvent every field over the next century.”

What’s more, nearly one fifth of the list are immigrants, hailing from over 50 countries. This in itself is a sign of the times. These under 30s hold the future in their hands, and it’s no coincidence that they’re international and gender-inclusive.

The list’s 20 industries include consumer tech, law and policy, art and style, finance, sports, and venture capital. If the thousands of Under 30 alumni from past years are any indication, these young entrepreneurs are on track for even greater fame and fortune. Some of them will even become household names outside of their industries.

Bumbling Her Way to the Top

Hard copies of the December 12th issue have four covers, one of which features Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble. The field of online-and app-dating may be saturated, and dominated by Tinder, but that didn’t stop Herd from making Bumble, the fastest growing dating app this year.

In fact, her experience being sexually harassed while working at Tinder was part of her drive. Aligning her ethics with her business sense, she refused a buyout offer from Tinder’s parent company to the tune of $450 million. Herd retained ownership, and Bumble is now valued at over $1 billion.

In case you’ve been out of the singles pool or living under a patriarchal rock, Bumble takes the Tinder model and adds a female-empowering twist: only women can initiate conversations in straight couple matches. Herd’s success is a victory not just for women entrepreneurs, but for all women who don’t want to be harassed--online or at work.

Forbes’ New 30x100 Feature

As a one-time special feature, three of Forbes’ Greatest Living Business Minds have combed through the whole Under 30 list to find a few who they think will have the greatest impact on next 100 years.

This shortlist of careers to watch features the most future-focused of the Under 30 list. It includes:

Healers: Ashley Edwards , CEO and cofounder of MindRight, a tech nonprofit empowering youth of color to heal from trauma through text message based therapy.

, CEO and cofounder of MindRight, a tech nonprofit empowering youth of color to heal from trauma through text message based therapy. Storytellers: Awol Erizku , whose photography challenged a white-dominated aesthetic even before he made waves with his portrait of Beyoncé’s pregnancy.

, whose photography challenged a white-dominated aesthetic even before he made waves with his portrait of Beyoncé’s pregnancy. Treasurers: Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, cofounder of Flutterwave, a payments company that helps Pan-African businesses go global.

What Can We Learn from the Under 30s?