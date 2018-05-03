Jenna Fischer is giving fans of “The Office” exactly what they want.

The actress, who played Pam Halpert (née Beesly) on the show, finally revealed during an Instagram live chat with fans what she said to Steve Carell (Michael Scott) during his goodbye episode.

In the Season 7 episode ― appropriately titled “Goodbye, Michael” ― Michael decides to leave Scranton, Pennsylvania, a day earlier than expected to join his fiancée, Holly, in Colorado. He says goodbye to everyone in the Dunder Mifflin branch office, though they still believe Michael is coming back to officially say goodbye the next day.

Pam, who is running errands at the time (which includes going to a movie), nearly misses her chance to say goodbye to her former boss. Luckily, her husband ― Jim Halpert (played by John Krasinski) ― figures out that Michael isn’t coming back and tells Pam to meet Michael at the airport.

When Pam finally reaches Michael, he’s just taken off his mic and tearily said goodbye to the documentary crew before going through airport security. Pam also doesn’t have a mic on as she rushes through security to tell her boss goodbye and give him a hug. Which is why, when the two embrace and say their goodbyes in the show, the audience doesn’t know what they actually tell each other ― until now.

“That was me talking to Steve. I told him all the ways I was going to miss him when he left our show,” Fischer said during the Instagram chat, adding that she was speaking as both herself and as Pam, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Those were real tears and a real goodbye. That was a really emotional scene.”

Somehow, that makes the sweet scene even more special than it was before.

Though nostalgic fans are always pining for a reunion, nothing is currently in the works ― but Fischer is totally on board to play Pam again.

“I loved playing the character, and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I’m absolutely [in],” she said, according to The Wrap. “We’d just have to get Mindy [Kaling] to write some episodes, B.J. Novak ... that show was so great because of the talent involved in the show, behind the scenes, not just [on screen].”

Krasinski recently thought of a great way to bring the cast together again if a full-season revival doesn’t happen.