What every professional needs to know about 2018 in 3 minutes

Yes 2018 is here and I wish you all a great start in this New Year and energy to pursue your next level, whatever it may be. And NOW the Fourth industrial revolution is here! The current and developing environment in which disruptive technologies and trends are changing the way we live and work. Among those: AI, Machine Learning, Smart Robots, Commercial Drones, Cloud to the Edge, Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, Augmented Reality, Brain Computer, Block Chain / Bitcoin, Event-Driven Systems, 5G and more! Is your brain going “WOW!” in excitement or “Ouch!” in anxiety? Regardless of your reaction to this new act, the 4th Industrial Revolution is here big time! The speed of current breakthroughs has no historical precedent. When compared with previous industrial revolutions, the Fourth is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace. This era brings enormous potential to raise global income levels and improve the quality of life for populations around the world. So far though those gaining something are consumers able to afford and access the digital world. Technology has made possible new products and services that increase the efficiency and pleasure of our personal lives: ordering a taxi, ordering stuff online, making your bookings, paying for things in a digital form, downloading entertainment options, gaming, etc. You may wonder: is it possible this revolution could yield greater inequality, particularly in its potential to disrupt labor markets? Yes. The possible displacement of workers by machines and by technology is a possible scenario. However, I am optimistic about one thing — that in the future, talent, more than capital, will represent the critical factor of production in our organizations. I am a visual learner, so I prepared a rather graphic representation of these disruptive new advancements and mention their impact of your/our teams. Below you will be able to review the dozen most destructive and exciting trends we will see in 2018 and how I as coach and specialist on Human empowerment see their potential. I back it up by research and views by WEF, CERN, Gartner and UN. Are you/your teams ready to embrace these opportunities in 2018.