12 Things Flight Attendants Always Have With Them When They Fly

Air travel is a delicate balance: You never want to overdo it when you’re packing, but you also don’t want to forget anything important.

HuffPost spoke to a few flight attendants to find out their must-have carry-on items for flying, whether for work or pleasure. Keep scrolling to find out what essentials they can’t get on a plane without.

Selfie Stick

“One of my favorite gadgets these days is my Yoozon selfie stick. On most of my trips I’m alone, discovering and capturing amazing photographs for my Instagram. The Yoozon selfie stick is also a tripod and has a wireless remote built into its compact design. It fits into my back pocket and has really improved my travel photography.” ― Jay Robert, flight attendant and creator of Fly Guy

Moisturizer

“Flying dries you out like a raisin. I need to be better about drinking more water, but I do rely heavily on moisturizer and apply it at least two times a day.” ― Melissa, a flight attendant with American Airlines

Airborne

“I always have Airborne with me, especially during flu season, so we, as flight attendants, can stay healthy and continue delivering excellent customer service.” ― Angelina Perez, a flight attendant with Delta

Swimsuit

“I’m such a beach girl, the thought of being caught anywhere near a body of water without a bathing suit would be torturous!” ― Melissa

Lip Balm

“If there’s one thing that would drive me crazy if I forgot to bring it and that is always on the pocket of my service waistcoat, it’s Chapstick. My lips get ridiculously dry up there, and having a Chapstick in hand has become sort of my second nature.” ― Lucas Manente, a flight attendant with a major carrier

Bullet Journal

“One item I travel with is my bullet journal. For those unfamiliar, a bullet journal is a life organizer meant to document the past and help you organize the present and future. As a flight attendant, constant travel can sometimes remove you from being grounded from your life at home. My bullet journal, with the pictures of my wife and son, to-do lists and pages highlighting my plans and goals, helps keep me tethered to my family and my life and responsibilities at home. In this day and age there are many travel essentials; however, [there are] very few things that can’t easily be replaced. Be sure to take a piece of home with you so no matter where you are in the world, home is not far.” ― Vinnie De Jesus, a flight attendant with Delta

Personal Wi-Fi Hotspot

“My fly life takes me across six continents, and staying connected to my friends, family and social media followers was my biggest challenge when overseas. Fortunately for me, I discovered Teppy, a pocked-sized personal Wi-Fi hotspot from TEP Wireless that lets me keep all my devices connected in over 100 countries, with unlimited internet for a price that’s less than the cost of hotel Wi-Fi. With Teppy I’m able to wander more confidently in foreign cities using maps, finding and learning about sights and ordering my transport. Their support is amazing. I dropped my device in Istanbul and it broke. Two days later a new device was at my hotel. What I like most is it only charges me on the days I use the device.” ― Jay Robert

Book

“During my down time on a long flight, I love to get into a good story.” ― Melissa

Jacket

“Something I always think to carry with me both as a flight attendant and a passenger is a light jacket or pullover. We all know re-routes and life happen, so when you find yourself somewhere you weren’t expecting to be, or if weather surprises you at least you know you have some comfort. The same can be applied for onboard the aircraft, especially as a passenger.” ― Shane Meadow, a flight attendant with Delta

Extra Shoes

“I’d say most flight attendants always travel with an extra pair of shoes. At my own airline, flight attendants are required to wear 2-inch heels through the airport. But once you’re on the plane for 10-plus hours, 2-inch pumps just won’t cut the mustard. So, many flight attendants bring flat, comfortable shoes for working, or what we like to call ‘in-flights.’ So you’ve got your ‘airport’ or ‘terminal’ shoes (we also wear these during boarding and deplaning), then you have your ‘in-flights,’ which we’ll put on after take-off and before service. I also know of some flight attendants that always travel with fold-able flip-flops, you know, just in case their flights get re-routed to a beach somewhere!” ― Kelly Kincaid, flight attendant with a major carrier and creator of Jetlagged Comic

Phone

“Flight attendants always will have their phones on them. As a contract corporate flight attendant, my phone is absolutely essential. I keep my catering and restock lists, passenger details, photos of boarding setups, and Google handy for all moments. Ops and the pilots also need to be able to contact me at all times. Commercial flight attendants also will always have their phones on them and never leave home without it.” ― Kara Mulder, a contract corporate flight attendant and creator of The Flight Attendant Life

Exercise Clothes

“I like to carry workout clothes and shoes. Gotta stay healthy and fit! We always have some sort of gym at a layover hotel, and if we don’t, I’ll go for a run.” ― Melissa