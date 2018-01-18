Here's What Will Happen If The Government Shuts Down

The federal government is once again faced with a potential shutdown as Congress struggles to pass short-term funding legislation this week.

As the Friday deadline draws nearer, Republicans and Democratic lawmakers remain at odds with each other and with President Donald Trump over a budget proposal, making the possibility of a government shutdown increasingly likely.

You might be wondering what a “government shutdown” would entail, and how it would affect you. Let’s take a look.

How we got here

There have been 18 government shutdowns since the modern congressional budgeting process took effect in 1976.

The most recent occurred Oct. 1 to Oct. 16, 2013, under former President Barack Obama, over a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over the Affordable Care Act. The shutdown cost the U.S. economy at least $24 billion, according to the financial ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

Today, lawmakers are fighting over several issues in the stopgap funding proposal. Republicans are split on efforts to include language that would increase military spending and allow for stricter immigration standards, while Democrats are looking to reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as well as funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

Congress appeared to signal that an agreement could be imminent earlier this week, but some lawmakers suggested Trump undermined negotiations with his reported “shithole countries” comment last week and his tweet Thursday that questioned CHIP funding in the proposal.

What would close

Nonessential, or “non-exempted,” federal operations would cease. In 2013, roughly 850,000 federal workers received furloughs, meaning they were placed on temporary leave. Furloughed employees are not paid during a shutdown, but Congress has almost always agreed to pay them retroactively.

National parks, zoos and monuments, as well as Smithsonian museums, would close. Many passport offices and small business loan offices would also shut.

Within the Department of Agriculture, thousands of food inspection workers would be furloughed, including positions related to public health science and international programs that ensure that meat, poultry and egg products from foreign countries are safe.

What would be delayed

Americans should expect visa and passport processing to be delayed, since they are deemed nonessential. Federal mortgage approval, as well as veterans and unemployment benefits, could be delayed as well.

What would remain open

Essential, or “exempted,” functions would continue. Basically, if someone could die, or if the economy could face irreparable harm if a federal worker is off the job, they aren’t going to be furloughed.

Because the U.S. Postal Service is independently funded, the agency would continue to operate and your mail would be delivered. Airport security operations would function normally because the Transportation Security Administration would continue to be funded. Air traffic control operations would also continue.

The Social Security Administration would continue to operate on most levels. You could apply for benefits, but you’d have to wait to get replacement Social Security or Medicare cards.

The Department of Agriculture would maintain funding for food stamps and other necessary nutritional programs. Veterans hospitals would remain open and operational.

Special counsel Robert Meuller’s team would continue to operate, a Justice Department spokesperson told CNN.

The Office of Management and Budget’s website lists contingency plans for dozens of federal agencies. You can view them here.