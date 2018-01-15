What I Know For Sure: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Would Have Wanted You Fluent

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream, that one day his children would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

He had a dream that one day we could live harmoniously with other races and not experience the pain of racism as in decades past.

Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - a day we reflect on America’s history and how far African-Americans have come in this country.

For our dreams to come true and for the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to come true, we need to challenge ourselves, learn new skills and take ourselves to a higher level.

We need to build character.

We need to challenge ourselves to reach higher ground.

We need to think big.

We need to dream big.

If we want to, we can think beyond the borders of the United States and tap into other opportunities that exist beyond America’s borders and explore the world.

In doing so, we even uplift ourselves to higher ground and improve our communities and become friendly ambassadors across the world.

In my experience, learning a foreign language can bring communities closer together. Fluency in a foreign language can prevent misunderstandings, conflict, and maybe even wars. It can help us with so much more than we know.

It’s hard to describe just how magical of a feeling it is to get fluent in a foreign language...

It’s like suddenly discovering a doorway within the attic, and realizing that it lets you enter into a whole new world, like Narnia.

It’s like no other adventure.

It’s an adventure that I know for sure Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would have wanted more of us to explore.

In his 1959 essay in Ebony Magazine titled “My Trip To The Land of Ghandi,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote:

“For a long time I had wanted to take a trip to India. Even as a child the entire Orient held a strange fascination for me-the elephants, the tigers, the temples, the snake charmers and all the other storybook characters.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr was also fascinated by the sheer vastness of our world and how much more of it there was to explore.

When we learn a foreign language, we are no longer limited to the boundaries of our community or neighborhood. It’s one way that we experience oneness within a seemingly segregated world.

It brings cultures closer together.

Not only that, but you can tap into new markets and new countries and never be limited at all ever again. In my opinion, fluency is the ultimate freedom.

That’s why in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2018, I’ve spearheaded a new initiative called “The Fluent 500.”

I want you to see for yourself the goodness and the radical impact learning a foreign language can have on your own life.

It not only can transform your life, but it brings countries closer together, and we all as a global community benefit from it.

This is my dream.

And this is my challenge to you.

In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we should do just that.