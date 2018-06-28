What Is 'BDE,' And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

“BDE” is everywhere these days. It’s on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and even goddamn Pinterest. So, because you’re still talking about it, I’ve been forced asked to write about it.

BDE stands for “big dick energy.” If you’re sitting at your computer like, “Wow, that’s vulgar,” you should probably just leave now. There’s nothing for you here.

For the rest of you trash humans like myself, let’s soldier on.

The idea of Big Dick Energy/BDE has exploded in this June of 2018 courtesy of several factors. While exact origins remain unclear, the first murmurings of BDE appear to have happened on June 8 in reference to the late Anthony Bourdain:

we’re talking about how anthony bourdain had big dick energy which is what he would have wanted — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 9, 2018

Is this dark? Maybe. Regardless, from that point on, BDE has been used to describe everyone from Pete Davidson to Waluigi to David Brooks to “Scorpio men.”

New York Magazine’s The Cut describes BDE as the “quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it.”

“It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself. Some may call this ‘oh he/she fucks’ vibe, but that is different: you can fuck, but not have BDE,” Allison P. Davis writes.

This is a solid description of BDE, whose truest essence may be ineffable, but it doesn’t fully capture the nuance that is BDE.

To help, I’ve created this graphic with correlating examples:

Okay, have given this some additional thought and BDE (big dick energy) can be broken down into 4 quadrants



you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/ITYL7xQUHq — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) June 26, 2018

If you came to this piece to figure out if you have BDE, odds are high that you don’t, my friend.

Also, we should mention now that BDE is not a gendered idea. Anyone and everyone can potentially have BDE.

At any rate, if you want to be distracted for a few minutes from the fact that the world is going to hell and democracy is dissolving ... here are some great tweets about BDE. Let’s do this thing:

BDE, not to be confused with the confidence of a mediocre white dude — k (@cancercrybaby) June 27, 2018

aries: BDE, small dick

taurus: nah

gemini: no

cancer: tender BDE

leo: hate to give them the satisfaction but yeah, BDE

virgo: weaponized BDE

libra: lowkey BDE

scorpio: tries too hard to exude BDE to have BDE

sag: BDE

cap: runs you over with BDE

aquarius: nah

pisces: dormant BDE — anna borges (@annabroges) June 26, 2018

my mom asked what BDE means so i made her a presentation pic.twitter.com/E0r0805xU3 — mia (@apexprada) June 27, 2018

BDE in action pic.twitter.com/8xY2zVgzg0 — shannon keating (@__keating) June 26, 2018

Men who are compassionate and care about other creatures as well as the environment exude BIG dick energy — 𝒟𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 (@_EllaSinclair) June 27, 2018

Me, an individual who took the day off twitter for once: What’s BDE?



Everyone: iF U g0ttA aSk U d0nT gOt iT.



Me: pic.twitter.com/cuxh9kzHCf — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) June 27, 2018

Mr. Met has BDE pic.twitter.com/Tsq8GhsQU8 — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) June 26, 2018

the only character with BDE in harry potter is ginny weasley — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) June 26, 2018

ok but the only satc man ever to truly have bde was Harry Goldenblatt. You know I’m not wrong. https://t.co/s56HkiGKg9 — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) June 27, 2018

ok i’ll say it. mr clean?



big



dick



energy — mrs. brightside (@woodscommahelen) June 28, 2018

A controversial list of men with BDE:



Armie Hammer

Jake Tapper

Justin Trudeau

Young Bernie Sanders

Jon Hamm

Pete Davidson

Adam Driver

John F Kennedy

Barack Obama

Jim from The Office

Jeff Goldblum (case study of BDE)

Bill Murray

Christoph Waltz

Antoni from Queer Eye — Nat My President (@NatPurser) June 27, 2018

HBO BDE:



Olenna Tyrell

Omar Little

Rust Cohle

Kelli from Insecure

Marlon Bundo — HBO (@HBO) June 27, 2018

Apparently I have IDE and not BDE.



Buzzfeed just f*cked up my whole day before noon. pic.twitter.com/Z7wS7E6CAP — Tooky-Cookie Kavanagh (@TookyMonster) June 28, 2018

THIS is big dick energy pic.twitter.com/35tXEBPSUq — 🍒 (@fentyy) June 27, 2018

Big dick energy is the powerhouse of the cell — Sailor J✨ (@SlaylerJ) June 27, 2018