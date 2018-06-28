What Is 'BDE,' And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

“BDE” is everywhere these days. It’s on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and even goddamn Pinterest. So, because you’re still talking about it, I’ve been forced asked to write about it.
BDE stands for “big dick energy.” If you’re sitting at your computer like, “Wow, that’s vulgar,” you should probably just leave now. There’s nothing for you here.
For the rest of you trash humans like myself, let’s soldier on.
The idea of Big Dick Energy/BDE has exploded in this June of 2018 courtesy of several factors. While exact origins remain unclear, the first murmurings of BDE appear to have happened on June 8 in reference to the late Anthony Bourdain:
Is this dark? Maybe. Regardless, from that point on, BDE has been used to describe everyone from Pete Davidson to Waluigi to David Brooks to “Scorpio men.”
New York Magazine’s The Cut describes BDE as the “quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it.”
“It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself. Some may call this ‘oh he/she fucks’ vibe, but that is different: you can fuck, but not have BDE,” Allison P. Davis writes.
This is a solid description of BDE, whose truest essence may be ineffable, but it doesn’t fully capture the nuance that is BDE.
To help, I’ve created this graphic with correlating examples:
If you came to this piece to figure out if you have BDE, odds are high that you don’t, my friend.
Also, we should mention now that BDE is not a gendered idea. Anyone and everyone can potentially have BDE.
At any rate, if you want to be distracted for a few minutes from the fact that the world is going to hell and democracy is dissolving ... here are some great tweets about BDE. Let’s do this thing:
Okay, BDE can retire now. Good night, BDE!!!