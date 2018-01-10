What is behind Aggression and Hostility?

What is behind the increasing exposure of aggression and hostility in society? At the same time, it is often met with a similar level of aggression and hostility.

Perhaps this is because we live in a world that is increasingly fostering freedom of expression. People are doing things and revealing things in a more open way. Victims are finding the courage to speak of things that have remained hidden for many years. Things like sexual trespassing, hostility, bullying, dishonesty, disrespect, and so on.

We are dealing here with the soul forces we refer to as our feelings and our will; feelings, which are only semi-conscious, and the will, which is unconscious. This means people’s actions are not fully conscious and, at the same time, we are groping in the dark as we try to understand what some human beings do to other human beings. Because of everyone’s lack of awareness, we can quickly blame one party or another, and even our own judgment can cause damage.

We will never fully understand these behaviors unless we factor in reincarnation and karma. Why does a sexual predator target one person and not another? Why does a bully pick on one person and not another? What is the attraction to one and not the other? We can only answer this if we look to interactions in past lives.

It is not a matter of knowing in detail about the past life; it is about recognizing the friction, the hostile feeling that motivates the will of a person to impose himself or herself on another person. These semi-conscious feelings and unconscious will impulses seek compensation. Here lies the secret. This compensation-seeking gives us the opportunity to act firmly and wisely, without embittering and embarrassing others.

Acting firmly and wisely towards a sexual predator sends a signal that they are acting (using their semi-conscious feelings and unconscious will) inappropriately. If, each time they sexually harass someone, they meet with firm and wise actions from their victim, society can be spared the disturbance that ripples out like stone after stone being thrown into a pond.

How do we find the courage to act firmly and wisely? When our I-being is active in our soul, we will respond in a balanced way that does not cause ripples. Our goal is to restore harmony, not just for our own sake, or the sake of the other person, but also for the fabric of society. This applies to any interaction between people, even the smallest annoyance.

Until more people experience their “I Connection” society will struggle with the effects of disharmony. We can call it swallowing our pride, subduing our ego, backing down, but in reality, we are activating a level of objectivity that observes all aspects of the situation and is able to respond without embarrassing or embittering. If, every time we have certain feelings or consider acting, we think twice about the ramifications for everyone, we will make a great contribution to the future.

My book I Connecting will assist to understand more about the activity of the human soul