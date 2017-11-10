What Is the Definitive Proof of the Existence of Gravity?

What is the definitive proof there is gravity? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

There isn’t one. That is not how science works.

Gravity is the name we give to the phenomenon that objects accelerate towards each other when they are otherwise left to their own devices.

The “proof” of gravity is the demonstration that the phenomenon happens.

A casual demonstration would be to hold an ordinary object out in the air at arms length and let go. Watch it fall. The object and the Earth just accelerated towards each other when there was no other significant force acting.

We can be more careful about it to eliminate other effects… for instance, perform the experiment in vacuum.

We can also demonstrate that it happens between any kinds of mass using a Cavendish-type setup.

A theory of gravity is a different kettle of fish… in that case, the definitive demonstration of Newtonian gravitation is usually taken to be the formal Cavendish experiment. This shows the Universal aspect of gravitation… though predictions of the orbits of celestial objects and the direction of “down” near large terrestrial masses all provide confirming evidence.

For Einstein gravity, the experiment is the bending of starlight (this is a key distinction between Einstein and Newtonian gravity, which both predict bending of starlight but to different amounts).

However, there are no absolute proofs of these theories… only demonstrations that they are the best and simplest models that account for the known facts of Nature and have predictive utility.

There is no way to absolutely rule out the idea that gravity is caused by invisible, insubstantial pixies that have an obsession with everything having to be as close together as possible. It’s just that this model postulates something in addition to what we observe (the pixies) that is not currently needed… and we have this thing called “Occam’s Razor”.

In the end, a scientific theory does not get proven. It gets established though… but not by the evidence that supports it. Rather, a scientific theory is established by the number and cleverness of the failed attempts to disprove it (which is why it is necessary that a scientific theory be falsifiable before it can be considered for testing).