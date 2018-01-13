What it's like to purchase a brand new Ferrari V12 Supercar

It’s always an exciting day when you know you’ll be picking up a brand new Ferrari. Although this may not be the usual Ferrari you’re use to seeing on Supercar Advocates, one which fits no more than two people, this beauty is a little more versatile and allows you the luxury of sharing the experience of a great coastal drive, or Sunday morning cruise, with family or friends.

The most attractive factor about the Ferrari GTC4LUSSO is the ability to take yourself and your partner, along with two children or another couple, for a spectacular weekend outing done is supercar style in one of, if not the most, comfortable GT car available on the market.

Supercar Advocates Lecha Khouri standing beside the 2018 Ferrari GTC4LUSSO V12 in Sydney, Australia.

In terms of competitors to the Ferarri GTC4LUSSO, you have the Aston Martin DB11, Porsche Panamera, Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Wraith, but in terms of which strikes the balance between sporty performance and four seater comfort, your really can’t go past Ferrari.

To make that Sunday morning cruise all the more enjoyable, Ferrari have for the first time featured an amazing touchscreen entertainment experience coupled with one of the widest centre dash LCD screen that I’ve seen in any sports car. The technological advancement in the GTC4LUSSO really is spectacular - so much so it makes all other models except, for the new 812 Superfast, look quite dated and seem a little lacklustre is aesthetic appeal.

As a 6ft 1, 245 pound person, who doesn’t fit ‘pleasantly’ in many places, I found the GTC4LUSSO to be a very comfortable car. The space is roomy, the leather is lush and the styling, impeccable. These three attributes alone entices your body, mind and soul into wanting to purchase one since practically, function and luxury combine to give you the Ferrari GTC4LUSSO - making it a very compelling option when you’re looking for this trifecta.

Supercar Advocates Baby Joseph Khouri sitting in the drivers seat in the Ferrari GTC4LUSSO.

Well done Ferrari and a huge thank you to Ferrari Maserati Sydney for an extremely satisfying customer experience. Also a big thank you to Mario Guerrera for being a gentleman throughout the sales and delivery process with a wicked humour to match which is the most golden aspect of any purchase.

Let me tell you one thing, even babies love the Ferrari GTC4LUSSO. Watch my personal experience unfold below: