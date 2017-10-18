What Nia Vardalos Wants Parents To Take Away From The Weinstein Scandal

Nia Vardalos chimed in on the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein in the midst of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the Hollywood mogul.

Appearing on “Megyn Kelly Today” to promote her new play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” the actress and writer spoke about the importance of teaching children about respect and personal boundaries.

Vardalos and her husband, Ian Gomez, have an 11-year-old daughter named Ilaria. The mom told Kelly she makes sure to have serious conversations around bodily autonomy and consent with her daughter.

“We talk about it a lot,” she said. “No means no. You don’t owe anybody anything.”

But it doesn’t end with our daughters, she noted. Regarding the Weinstein scandal, Vardalos also spoke about the need for parents to have these kinds of discussions with their sons.