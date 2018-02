NOW PLAYING

What Nutrition Means To Los Angeles County Moms

HuffPost spoke to over 50 moms in Los Angeles County about early childhood nutrition, which can determine a child's future. Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of food insecure residents in the country, with over 1.2 million people who struggle to put sufficient food on the table without assistance. It also has the largest number of food insecure children, with over 480,000 lacking proper access to food.