HUFFPOST FINDS
10/27/2017 03:09 pm ET

What People Are Buying On Amazon This Week, Besides Baby Banana Toothbrushes

Toys. Lots of toys.

By Brittany Nims
Julie Clopper via Getty Images

From banana-shaped toothbrushes to k-cup water purifiers, Amazon has it all.

If you’ve ever wondered what weird, practical and just-plain-interesting items are trending on Amazon, we’ve got you covered. We’re using Amazon’s trending products data to uncover some of the most practical purchases people are buying on the site each week.

Below, check out our favorite things people are buying on Amazon this week, and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 These k-cup water filters
    Amazon
    These charcoal filters will leave you with a tastier cup of coffee.
    Price: $10
  • 2 This Star Wars droid inventor kit
    Amazon
    It's the toy that's not really a toy. It comes with everything kids need to build and control their own droid -- no grown-ups necessary.
    Price: $100
  • 3 This humidifier
    Amazon
    It has dual rotating misting outlets, so you get twice the mist output of most humidifiers. Plus, it's on sale right now. 
    Price: $40
  • 4 This infant toothbrush that's shaped like a banana
    Amazon
    Its silicone design is safer on baby teeth than hard plastic toothbrushes. Plus, it's just plain adorable. 
    Price: $10
  • 5 This deep pore-cleansing clay
    Amazon
    Billed as "the world's most powerful facial," this clay treatment is pure natural calcium bentonite clay, and is free of additives, fragrances and animal products. 
    Price: $15
  • 6 This tiny little interactive monkey
    Amazon
    These interactive pets hang off your finger, blink their eyes, turn their heads, blow kisses, swing by their tails, and talk in monkey babble. Clap you hands and they sing along, too.
    Price: About $40
  • 7 This board game
    Amazon
    This party game is perfect for "people who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats." It was the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, and is suitable for ages 7+. Can be played with 2 to 5 people. 
    Price: $20
  • 8 The Instant Pot
    Amazon
    The Instant Pot is the must-have kitchen item for the holidays. Use it as a pressure cooker, a steamer, a rice cooker, a warmer and so so much more. Cut cooking time in less than half
    Price: Around $100, depending on size
  • 9 These Hatchimals
    Amazon
    Hold the egg in your hands, rub the heart and when it changes from purple to pink, it's ready to hatch, and you can collect your Hatchimal. These will make the perfect stocking-stuffer for your little one. 
    Price: $10

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Amazon Marketing Amazon Prime Electronic Commerce
What People Are Buying On Amazon This Week, Besides Baby Banana Toothbrushes

CONVERSATIONS