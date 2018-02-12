The countdown is on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

The two, who became engaged in November, will be married on Saturday, May 19. On Monday, Kensington Palace tweeted out details about the couple’s wedding day ― including the early wake-up call for most Americans.

The palace revealed that the royal wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. in the U.K., or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate.

Just look at this gorgeous chapel.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, pictured above.

After the two have exchanged vows, they’ll get into a carriage and ride around the town of Windsor at 1 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. EST). Prince William and the former Kate Middleton also did a carriage ride around London after their April 2011 nuptials.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

At 1pm the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. pic.twitter.com/Lw6RaqY0p5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

After the service and carriage ride, the two will head to St. George’s Hall for a reception with all of the wedding guests, followed by a private evening reception “for the couple and their close friends and family,” hosted by Prince Charles.

POOL New / Reuters A shot of St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will meet with all of their wedding guests.

Markle is reportedly planning to break with royal protocol at the private reception. According to the Sunday Times, she wants give an “affectionate” speech to Prince Harry and also thank the Queen for letting the couple get married at Windsor.

“Historically at a royal wedding reception, the bride’s father would speak on her behalf, and the other speeches are reserved for the groom and the best man,” Amber Harrison, head of weddings at Shutterfly, told HuffPost. If Markle speaks, Harrison said the former American actress would be “breaking centuries of royal tradition.”

After the wedding, Markle and Prince Harry will likely head out on their honeymoon (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose a secret Seychelles island for their getaway). Once they get back, the two will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Just a few more months until the royal wedding is finally here.