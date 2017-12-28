Spend Winter Curled Up With Your Favorite On-Sale Movies And Shows

Bitter-cold weather has arrived, which means one thing: It’s officially movie-nights-curled-up-on-the-couch season.

Lucky for you (and your wallet), Amazon has just kicked off its second annual sale on digital content via Amazon’s Digital Day. In layman’s terms, that means they’re deeply discounting digital products, like apps, games, TV shows, movies, digital comics, and more. Some of the cuts go as deep as 80 percent, and that’s something we can get behind. But, these deals only last Dec. 29, so act fast!

And, with much of the U.S. battening down for the winter to wait out the icy cold, it’s kind of the perfect time to snag good deals on your favorite flicks to enjoy while cozied up under your favorite blanket.

Below, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite movies and TV shows on sale on Amazon right now, so you can get back to your movie night:

Not looking for a new movie or TV show? Here are some of the other great deals on Amazon right now:

- $10 Amazon.com credit when you subscribe to HBO NOW on Amazon

- Save 30% or more off video games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18

- 25% or more off PC software like Rosetta Stone, Adobe Creative Cloud Photography and Quickbooks

- Save up to 80% off mobile games from Nickelodeon including Dora’s Great Big World, PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Half-Shell Heroes

- 3 Months for $1 of Amazon Music Unlimited. Only new subscribers are eligible for this deal