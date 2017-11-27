What To Buy On Amazon On Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, but unlike a weekend of Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday is just one day full of insane internet-wide steals. And who better to lead the movement than the pioneer of Cyber Monday, Amazon?
This year, we’re seeing some continued amazing deals on almost all Amazon devices, as well as discounts up to 75% off on super practical items like an antivirus subscription, a portable pet cleaner, a smart LED TV, and more.
All of these deals end at midnight tonight, so be sure to grab them while supplies last.
Here are some of the best deals on Amazon on Cyber Monday:
Amazon Devices:
Kindle Cyber Monday book deals - Up to 80% off top Kindle reads
Kindle - $30 off
Fire 7 - $20 off
Echo Show - $50 off
All-New Echo - $20 off
Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot - $35 off
Kitchen:
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker - Save 30%
Electronics:
Sony Premium Noise Cancelling True Wireless Headphones - Save 11%
LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Save 50%
Pet Supplies:
Petnet SmartFeeder, Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats and Dogs - Save 33%
Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System - Save 33%
Sports:
5.11 Tactical Apparel - Save up to 25% on select apparel
Tools:
Hitachi tools - Up to 40% off select Hitachi products
Extech & FLIR - Up to 25% off select Extech & FLIR products
Software:
