The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday is on.

Though there are a handful of stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, many other retailers are taking advantage of holiday shoppers’ eagerness to snag good deals by offering their best door busters earlier rather than later.

Though Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, their doors will close at midnight and re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

What does that mean for shoppers? Avoid the lines and spend more time with your family by snagging Black Friday deals online all weekend long. (Plus, get free shipping on all of those online orders, too).

Better still, you’ll want to take advantage of the retailer’s numerous gift card bundles, which will save you even more. (Like a free $250 Target gift card when you upgrade to and activate an iPhone8/8+).

If you’re shopping for affordable gaming systems, trendy tech gadgets, kitchen accessories or toys, Target’s a literal one-stop-shop for everyone on your list.

Check out Target’s best Black Friday deals below: