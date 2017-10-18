What's Up My Butt Challenge - Twink Edition

A few months ago, I teamed up with Brent Everett for the “real” what’s up my butt challenge as a response to the decidedly less explicit version that has become popular on YouTube.

It was a lot of fun. So much fun, in fact, that I enlisted the help of porn stars Blake Mitchell and Joey Mills for round two while filming in the mountains of North Carolina.

Beyond the obvious clickbait and entertainment, the video has a deeper message for me. While I won’t pretend that this video is the secret to life, it certainly is an opportunity to show gay sex and sexuality in a way that’s not just un-apologetic, but also joyful and fun. And in a world that often associates our sex with shame, guilt and shadows, I think the what’s up my butt challenge is a good thing.