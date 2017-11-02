When Visiting to Russia, Don't Test Your Customs Agent's Sense of Humor

What are some things you shouldn't do when visiting Russia from the USA? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Janice Person, avid traveler, on Quora:

You really shouldn’t assume your sense of humor will be appreciated by people in positions of power. I know we have learned that sort of thing by dealing with TSAs where some idiot jokes about a bomb or something, but the difference in Russia and many other countries goes beyond military action.

I learned this first hand but got lucky.

When I visited Russia, I was in the forever long lines at the airport to get out of Moscow. The interviews by customs and immigration are lengthy and truly exhausting. I was just trying to keep myself together.

The agent asked me what felt like a million questions about what I was doing in Russia, why I spent so much time in Volgograd rather than Moscow and St. Petersburg where tourists go, etc. I explained I was a student and was learning from an official cultural organization that I was connected to via an exchange program, etc. Our university and a people-to-people group helped me augment my education with real world experience.

I guess the agent could tell I wasn’t showing all my cards so he kept asking questions til he asked what I was studying and I said journalism. His eyes went intense. He asked if I had a business card and I said yes. He went off to talk to the supervisors and was gone quite a long time. I’m certain they had me checked out and he came back to say I could go.

As I walked off with all my things, worried I had missed my flight for all the time standing in line and answering questions, the agent started talking to the next person and then shouted at me. “Hey you forgot your business card!”

I kept moving, looked over my shoulder and the smart ass came out as I said “Keep it and give me a call if you are ever in the US.” The person behind me laughed. I kept moving… thinking I may get tackled and relieved I didn’t.

As I turned, I looked back again. I wondered whether that person would ever get out! The agent was none too pleased with my smart assery nor the other American’s response! It was stupid, brought on by being tired and ready to go. I think the interest in getting back to foods I really enjoyed added to the tension.