7 Underrated Places To Buy Houseplants Online

Plants make us feel happier, calmer, relaxed and more productive, so it’s no surprise we like to fill our most intimate spaces with their energizing greenery. But, before you can begin to find creative ways to store, hang, and display your plants, you need to find out which plants to buy, and where to buy them.

Popping down to your local nursery or greenhouse is perhaps the best option, but it’s not always feasible for folks in rural areas or those who don’t have a car and instead rely on public transportation. (Can you imagine carrying a large Monstera home on the subway? No thanks).

Sometimes, purchasing your houseplants online is the easiest, smartest option, but there are a few things to remember. Buying plants online can sometimes be pricier than buying them in person, so do some price comparison to make sure that what you’re paying online is, in fact, a good deal.

Even more important, read the reviews of the seller to better understand how the plants are packaged, what they were like upon delivery, and how they differ from the photos online. Reviewers are your friends.

To help you find the best sites to buy plants online, we’ve curated some of our favorite online stores for greenery. Below, take a look at 7 underrated sites to buy houseplants: