If you’re basically more coffee than human at this point, there’s good news (besides the fact that coffee is really, really good for you).

Caffeine obsessives will come together this Friday, Sept. 29, to celebrate the most brewtiful of occasions: National Coffee Day. And, because free coffee tastes twice as nice, we’ve pulled together a list of places you can snag a free cup of joe to celebrate.

Check out all of the places you can snag a free or discount cup of coffee on National Coffee Day this year, and ride your caffeine high all day long.

1. Krispy Kreme

Free coffee all weekend long. 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN)

Free coffee all weekend long ― from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. Guests will receive one free any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend per day. Check out the details.

2. Dunkin Donuts

Share a FREE Medium hot coffee with a friend, family member, co-worker or a special someone on National Coffee Day, 9/29, when you buy a Medium or Larger hot coffee!

Buy one medium or larger hot coffee on National Coffee Day, getone medium hot coffee free.

3. McDonalds

Something biiiig is coming! Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on 9/29 with a $2 small #McCafe.

Get a free medium McCafé drink with any purchase with the McDonald’s app. Or, on 9/29, celebrate with any McCafé for only $2.

4. Cinnabon

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day!

Get a free 12 ounce coffee all day on Sept. 29.

5. Wawa

#NationalCoffeeDay is almost here 🎉 On Friday 9/29, stop in for a FREE cup of Any Size Wawa Coffee!

Get a free cup of coffee ― any size! ― on Sept. 29.

6. Keurig

No free coffee here, but get 20 percent off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with the code CELEBRATE.

7. Birch Coffee

Let the sun shine in.

Pay what you please for a cup of Birch Coffee on Sept. 29.

8. Tim Hortons

We're falling for our new Apple Pie Muffins. #FirstDayOfFall

Redeem a free coffee of any size at Tim Hortons from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 by downloading the free Tim Hortons app.

9. Lyft

Who says #snacktime has to be healthy?

On Sept. 29, receive a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee when you ride with Lyft in any of the following cities: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

10. Pilot Flying J

We can't help FALLING in love with ____. 🍂🍎🎃 (Fill in the blank with your favorite fall coffee flavor!)

Redeem a free small cup of Pilot Coffee or another hot beverage, including tea and cappuccino, using this Pilot Flying J coupon.

11. Cumberland Farms

What are your favorite fall flavors to put in your Farmhouse Blend coffee?

Get a free cup of coffee on Sept. 29 by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827. You’ll receive a mobile coupon that can be redeemed for a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size (hot or iced) ― or the choice of tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate. Customize your java with flavor shots ― including pumpkin, hazelnut, caramel or classic French vanilla ― at no additional cost.

12. Black Fox Coffee

Black Fox Coffee will be doing $2 Flat Whites all day as well as giving away espresso brownies. Plus, 4:30 p.m. they’ll be offering a free pour-over tutorial.