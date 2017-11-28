Spooky White House Christmas Chamber Is Creeping Everyone The Heck Out

The White House unveiled its Christmas decorations Monday.
Given that President Donald Trump has made the celebration of the holiday a central talking point of both his campaign and his presidency, it’s no surprise they went big.
Many of the rooms designed by first lady Melania Trump have a classic Christmas look.
But one chamber in particular is getting attention online for all the wrong reasons. It’s a twig-lined hallway that’s being compared to everything from “The Shining” to “The Blair Witch Project.”
Here are some of the reactions:
