Spooky White House Christmas Chamber Is Creeping Everyone The Heck Out

The White House unveiled its Christmas decorations Monday.

Given that President Donald Trump has made the celebration of the holiday a central talking point of both his campaign and his presidency, it’s no surprise they went big.

Many of the rooms designed by first lady Melania Trump have a classic Christmas look.

But one chamber in particular is getting attention online for all the wrong reasons. It’s a twig-lined hallway that’s being compared to everything from “The Shining” to “The Blair Witch Project.”

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

Here are some of the reactions:

did Melania decorate the White House for Christmas by putting up the same decorations from when the Obamas were in office and yelling out 'Beetlejuice!' three times? pic.twitter.com/U2rP0GrZ4f — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 27, 2017

We all vote down here. pic.twitter.com/dP4HJGhn7l — Jack Burton (@drknstormynite) November 27, 2017

Melania is getting a little defensive about her decorating choices pic.twitter.com/vuQM4DRmwI — Pixelated “Pixelated Boat” Boat (Pixelated Boat) (@pixelatedboat) November 27, 2017

I wasn't sure whether Melania's White House Christmas decorations were more Pan's Labyrinth, It, or Stranger Things, so I combined them all. pic.twitter.com/FKkcVHcxlM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2017

When you see the White House Christmas decorations and think it’d make a great BLAIR WITCH poster pic.twitter.com/SCc8zSB1x9 — Hollywood Palms (@HollywoodPalms) November 28, 2017

I photoshopped Jack Skellington into Melania's Christmas decor and honestly I like it now. pic.twitter.com/hqx1QYBGhI — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) November 27, 2017

Pay no attention to the Man(Person) behind the curtain. pic.twitter.com/lSJItzTdFL — Ann Kriss (@akriss253) November 28, 2017

honestly in awe of the scope and intensity of melania's cries for help pic.twitter.com/VdKSTmwYBQ — darcie wilder (@333333333433333) November 27, 2017

i want to live in melania's holiday bone forest pic.twitter.com/ZIiEOyaXdo — erin 🎄🎶gloria🎶🎄 ryan (@morninggloria) November 27, 2017

ivanka: MY holidays are the starkest and the most disturbingly barren

melania: hold my bare existential dread pic.twitter.com/zo0sv0wO3x — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) November 27, 2017

Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like the stick labyrinth at the end of Season 1 of True Detective pic.twitter.com/jl0mHJjgRb — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) November 27, 2017