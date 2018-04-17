White House Correspondents Dinner Host Mocks Trump For Expected No-Show

Comedian Michelle Wolf has thrown down the gauntlet by daring President Donald Trump to attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which she is slated to host next weekend.

The WHCA said earlier this month that Trump plans to skip the April 28 event. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will represent the Trump administration instead.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Wolf said her first thought when she learned of Trump’s impending no-show was that she’s grateful she won’t have to hear him eat.

“You know he doesn’t chew with his mouth closed,” Wolf joked to host Jimmy Kimmel. “He’s probably like a real smacky eater and like a mouth-breather at the same time.”

Wolf added, though, that it would be “real fun” to make fun of Trump while looking him “in the eye.” After a little encouragement from Kimmel, she issued a challenge to the president to turn up.

“I dare you, you poor little man,” Wolf said. “I’ll give you five dollars if you come.”