Mike Allen, Axios
Media hands Trump big, embarrassing win https://t.co/ZnVsl2Kttb— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) April 29, 2018
Peter Baker, The New York Times
Unfortunately, I don't think we advanced the cause of journalism tonight.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) April 29, 2018
Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business
I've been to the #whcd dinner several times & there was a time when comedy was wholesome & not mean. Unfortunately that has not been the case in the @realDonaldTrump era bc the resist movement decided its cool to go against the leader of the free world. Inappropriate,mean stupid— Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 30, 2018
Mika Brzezinksi, MSNBC
Watching a wife and mother be humiliated on national television for her looks is deplorable. I have experienced insults about my appearance from the president. All women have a duty to unite when these attacks happen and the WHCA owes Sarah an apology.— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 29, 2018
Amanda Carpenter, CNN
Yep. Let's get back to "singe but don't burn." Last night was a bonfire. https://t.co/hCI6BZfB83— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 29, 2018
Kyle Cheney, Politico
Michelle Wolf didn’t fail just because she was (spectacularly) one-sided. It was because she was unnecessarily cruel on a night the WHCA was trying to showcase decency and purpose.— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 29, 2018
Undermined an otherwise meaningful night.
Chris Cillizza, CNN
Bullying Is bullying. And I hate it — no matter who does it https://t.co/4pQniUnXXS— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 29, 2018
Joe Concha, The Hill
Michelle Wolf's performance being panned by all sides. Angry, deeply personal & not clever is what passes for comedy in 2018 as seen elsewhere. But don't blame her completely, blame the folks who did the vetting here & decided it was a fine idea to provide her that kind of stage.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 29, 2018
Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post
Lot of critics but she has always been decent and professional to me -- if not entirely forthcoming (and I don't expect any press secretary to be!) https://t.co/bM6Efz2Xmf— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 29, 2018
Maggie Haberman, The New York Times
That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018
Ed Henry, Fox News
Mean, nasty routine https://t.co/xQLjlOvR9B— Ed Henry (@edhenry) April 29, 2018
Hugh Hewitt, MSNBC
I think @PressSec unflinching gaze at Michelle Wolf was the most interesting thing about the event, which is intended to honor the First Amendment but in fact mocked the values of civil society so thoroughly as to stun even the cynical reporters. The honest ones will admit it.— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) April 29, 2018
Abby Huntsman, Fox News
The winner of last night was hands down @PressSec. Sitting poised and beautiful as #wchd comedian Michelle Wolf reminded us how ugly we can be when tearing another person down. I hope this inspires us all to be better, kinder, non-judging people.— Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) April 29, 2018
Jonathan Karl, ABC News
From @GMA this morning — the monologue at last night’s WHCD crossed the line. pic.twitter.com/X3Wtp8z9Sx— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 29, 2018
Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
If the #WHCD dinner did anything tonight, it made the chasm between journalists and those who don't trust us, even wider. And those of us based in the red states who work hard every day to prove our objectivity will have to deal with it.— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) April 29, 2018
Andrea Mitchell, NBC News
Apology is owed to @PressSec and others grossly insulted ny Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents Assoc dinner which started with uplifting heartfelt speech by @margarettalev - comedian was worst since Imus insulted Clinton’s— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 29, 2018
Kelly O’Donnell, NBC News
The spirit of the event had always been jokes that singe but don’t burn. Reporters who work with her daily appreciate that @presssec was there. https://t.co/PorH9jGJ7G— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 29, 2018
Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC
Calling for a little humanity is a long walk from kissing up— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 29, 2018
- every LIE delivered from the podium of OUR @WhiteHouse press room should be CALLED OUT & demanded better from
-that doesn’t mean we should double down on the dirty &match middle school jabs w/threats to our democracy
Jake Sherman, Politico
Being mean is not really funny.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 29, 2018
Margaret Talev, Bloomberg
#WHCA Statement to Members on Annual Dinner pic.twitter.com/8DKoHNxpNi— WHCA (@whca) April 30, 2018
Jon Ward, Yahoo News
I sat there, not laughing and aghast at many of the jokes that took mean spirited personal shots, and knew the routine was a political gift to the Trump admin. https://t.co/egLyvEsNcK— Jon Ward (@jonward11) April 29, 2018
Jeff Zeleny, CNN
Couldn’t agree more. So much important and amazing journalism this year — that should be the focus, when truth matters and is needed more than ever. It was an embarrassment in the room and surely to the audience at home. https://t.co/vhbnG6tn55— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 29, 2018
