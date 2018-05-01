MEDIA
A Running List Of Cowards, Courtiers, Strivers And Suck-Ups

Democracy dies in the Washington Hilton.
By Ashley Feinberg
We will update this list as necessary in perpetuum. 

Mike Allen, Axios

 Peter Baker, The New York Times 

Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business

 Mika Brzezinksi, MSNBC

Amanda Carpenter, CNN

 Kyle Cheney, Politico

Chris Cillizza, CNN

 Joe Concha, The Hill

 Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post

 Maggie Haberman, The New York Times

Ed Henry, Fox News 

 Hugh Hewitt, MSNBC

Abby Huntsman, Fox News

Jonathan Karl, ABC News 

 Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News

Kelly O’Donnell, NBC News

 Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC

 Jake Sherman, Politico

 Margaret Talev, Bloomberg

Jon Ward, Yahoo News

 

Jeff Zeleny, CNN 

