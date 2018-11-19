White House Correspondents' Dinner Won't Feature Comedian For First Time In 16 Years

The White House Correspondents’ Association 2019 dinner will not feature a comedian for the first time in 16 years after the group was engulfed in controversy over comedian Michelle Wolf’s 2018 performance.

Ron Chernow, the famed biographer of Alexander Hamilton, will be the featured speaker at the 2019 dinner on April 27, the association said Monday. Chernow wrote the 2004 biography of Hamilton that spawned the eponymous Broadway musical.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked me to make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige,” Chernow said in a statement issued by the correspondents’ association. “Freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics. My major worry these days is that we Americans will forget who we are as a people and historians should serve as our chief custodians in preserving that rich storehouse of memory.”

The group’s annual dinner, a glittery and chummy tradition joining the worlds of politics and journalism, has spotlighted a comedian for the past 15 years, according to its list of previous speakers.