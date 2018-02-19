High School Students Lead Protest Against Gun Violence In Front Of White House

WASHINGTON ― Dozens of students gathered in front of the White House on Monday to demand changes to gun laws, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

The demonstration was organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington, D.C., area in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Protesters participating in the three-minute “lie in,” which began around 12:30 p.m. on Presidents Day, lay down in front of the White House ”in representation of the victims of school shootings,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“By doing this, we will make a statement on the atrocities which have been committed due to the lack of gun control, and send a powerful message to our government that they must take action now,” the group wrote on Facebook.

WATCH: Teens hold "lie-in" protest for gun reform outside of the White House in the wake of Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/npUwDwn5VD — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2018

Protesters held signs in support of stricter guns laws and shouted phrases including “Shame on you” and “Disarm hate” toward the White House. The group also chanted “No more deaths,” “Am I next?” and “Hey, hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today?”

Some of the signs out here today from students pic.twitter.com/SiXZf37wTc — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) February 19, 2018

Elodie Camus, a 15-year-old student at the British International School of Washington, D.C., participated in the White House protest Monday with her mother.

U.S. gun laws “have put so many people in danger over the years in this country and there needs to be reform,” Camus told HuffPost, adding that she doesn’t feel “safe at all” at school anymore. “Something needs to be changed so not as many people are harmed,” she said.

Elodie Camus, protesting with her friend, doesn’t feel as safe in school anymore pic.twitter.com/T5R7r3u9mv — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) February 19, 2018