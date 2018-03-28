White House Hires Former Disney Channel Star As Press Assistant

President Donald Trump’s TV star-run administration has hired former Disney Channel actress Caroline Sunshine as a White House press assistant.

Sunshine, 22, is best known for a role with Zendaya in the Disney series “Shake It Up,” which followed the lives of teenage backup dancers during its run from 2010 to 2013.

Sunshine was named to the new job after a White House internship, which she landed through an application on the White House website, CNN reported.

“In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN. “Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

Images on Sunshine’s Instagram show some from her Model U.N. days and hints of political ambitions, like a photo of an “I voted” sticker:

That Trump’s White House would hire another staffer with TV experience isn’t surprising. The president, who spent years as a reality TV star, recently named John Bolton ― a Fox News analyst ― as his new national security adviser.

Still, many people on social media had comments about Sunshine’s appointment:

Have spent five minutes staring at this trying to be sure that it's not The Onion https://t.co/0gF6ExwWw4 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 27, 2018

Donald Trump has hired a Disney Channel star named “Sunshine” for the White House staff. Sounds fake, but this is somehow a real story. It’s just that this presidency is fake. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 28, 2018

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION; DISNEY EDITION.



The rate of turnover in the Trump administration feels less like a revolving door and more like a pulse-pounding, gut-wrenching thrill ride; Space Mountain in warp drive.



Welcome #CarolineSunshine pic.twitter.com/25UNkk6wUa — Agit-Pop (@agitpopworld) March 28, 2018

OMG ... Seriously?! Why not just hire the entire Mickey Mouse Club to run the government?! #TrumpInsanity #FratHouse45



Caroline Sunshine, former Disney star, joins White House press team https://t.co/A9xVl0DmXX — Caryn Jones (@Woke2Injustice) March 28, 2018

Former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine is joining the White House press office as a press assistant.



This is a sad attempt to make the White House look younger. They also want to take advantage of her social media presence. pic.twitter.com/0jQMIRpjPm — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 28, 2018