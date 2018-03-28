White House Hires Former Disney Channel Star As Press Assistant

President Donald Trump’s TV star-run administration has hired former Disney Channel actress Caroline Sunshine as a White House press assistant.
Sunshine, 22, is best known for a role with Zendaya in the Disney series “Shake It Up,” which followed the lives of teenage backup dancers during its run from 2010 to 2013.
Sunshine was named to the new job after a White House internship, which she landed through an application on the White House website, CNN reported.
“In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN. “Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”
Images on Sunshine’s Instagram show some from her Model U.N. days and hints of political ambitions, like a photo of an “I voted” sticker:
That Trump’s White House would hire another staffer with TV experience isn’t surprising. The president, who spent years as a reality TV star, recently named John Bolton ― a Fox News analyst ― as his new national security adviser.
Still, many people on social media had comments about Sunshine’s appointment:
Disney once had a show called “Cory in the House” about a kid in the White House. Maybe “Caroline in the House” is coming.