White House Official Reportedly Said Mass Shooting Was A 'Reprieve' From Chaos

A White House source told The Washington Post that last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, which left 17 people dead, offered a “reprieve” from the “chaos” facing the administration of President Donald Trump.

The shooting came at a time when the White House was on the defensive after the latest indictments in the Russia investigation and new reports accusing Trump of having an affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal as well as porn star Stormy Daniels, among other developments.

“For everyone, it was a distraction or a reprieve,” the official said in an article published Monday. “A lot of people here felt like it was a reprieve from seven or eight days of just getting pummeled.”

The source, who was not named, compared the Florida shooting aftermath to that of the Las Vegas massacre last year, in which 58 people were killed and close to 500 others injured.