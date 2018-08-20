Trump Speechwriter Fired After He's Linked To White Nationalist Event

A White House speechwriter for President Donald Trump was fired last week following media inquiries about his appearance at a conference featuring prominent white nationalists.

Darren Beattie was terminated after the White House learned he had appeared on a panel with British white nationalist Peter Brimelow at the 2016 Mencken Club conference in the Baltimore area, CNN reported Sunday.

Screen grab/CNN White House speechwriter Darren Beattie was fired after the media questioned his appearance on a panel with a white nationalist.

Following questions about Beattie and the conference, the White House asked him to step down, The Washington Post reported.

Beattie refused, arguing that he was not a racist and had merely presented academic points at the conference. That’s when he was fired, sources told the Post.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley confirmed to CNN on Friday that “Mr. Beattie no longer works at the White House,” but refused to elaborate further.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists, called the conference a gathering of “white nationalists and pseudo-academic and academic racists.” The theme of the 2016 event was “The Right Revisited.”

Brimelow runs an anti-immigrant website called Vdare.com, where he publishes pieces by “white supremacists and anti-Semitic” writers, per the SPLC. He has described himself as a believer in “racial nationalism.”

My little girls will be still in their 20s in 2040, when U.S. will go majority non-white...unless the post-1965 immigration disaster is ended https://t.co/XiCRNySPwv — Peter Brimelow (@peterbrimelow) August 18, 2018

In a statement, Beattie said he gave an “academic” talk on “The Intelligentsia and the Right.”