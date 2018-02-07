White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter Resigns Over Abuse Allegations

White House staff secretary Rob Porter has resigned following newly published reports alleging that he physically abused his two ex-wives.

Porter resigned from his position on Wednesday, the White House confirmed.

Porter’s ex-wife, Jennifer Willoughby, said he emotionally, mentally and physically abused her, according to a report in The Daily Mail. After getting into an argument with her in 2010, Porter allegedly pulled her from the shower by the shoulders and yelled at her.

Colbie Holderness, Porter’s first wife, alleged that he punched her in 2005.

“He threw me down on the bed and punched me in the face,” Holderness told The Intercept. “I think he was shocked that he had lost control to that extent.”

Holderness provided photos to the publication showing a black eye she said she sustained during the incident.

Senior White House aide Rob Porter physically assaulted two ex-wives, they tell @theintercept. Full story to come in the morning.



His first wife, Colbie Holderness, provided these photos from a vacation they took together in Florence, Italy: pic.twitter.com/tl3TbyGA8Y — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 7, 2018

Porter has denied the allegations against him.

“These outrageous allegations are simply false,” Porter said in a statement. “I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.”

“I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign,” Porter added.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defended Porter in a statement.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him,” Kelly said. “He is a friend, a confidante, and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”