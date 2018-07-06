Company Fires White Man Who Called Cops On Black Woman Using Pool

Dear Neighbors,

We sincerely regret that an incident occurred yesterday at our community pool that left neighbors feeling racially profiled. In confronting and calling the police on one of our neighbors, the pool chair escalated a situation in a way that does not reflect the inclusive values Glenridge seeks to uphold as a community.

Our HOA Board has accepted his resignation as pool chair and a board member, effective immediately.

We also have re-instituted a sign-in sheet at the pool to make sure no resident feels singled out again.

And, in the coming days, we will take additional steps to ensure consistent and equitable application of our pool policies and procedures. We apologize to our neighbors who were directly hurt by these actions, and we hope that everyone in Glenridge will join us in redoubling our efforts to care for and support all of our neighbors during this difficult time.