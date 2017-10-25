White Privilege Helps Explain the Opioid Epidemic

There is much talk nowadays about the “white face” of the opioid epidemic and how sympathetic media coverage of white drug users has inspired compassionate policies that differ markedly from the country’s draconian response to crack use. While this is true, (although we shouldn’t over-look the impact of opioids on communities of color), there is less talk about why the opioid epidemic has hit Caucasians so hard.

Several theories have been bantered around. First there is the explanation that whites are more likely than people of color to have access to health insurance and prescription opioids, which also pave the way for alternatives such as heroin and illicit fentanyl. Second, research has demonstrated bias among some physicians who prescribe painkillers. Some providers have a tendency to think it’s safe to prescribe to white patients, while worrying that black patients might misuse or divert the pills. Third, we still live in a largely segregated society, so a drug that becomes popular among a particular racial demographic stays largely limited to that demographic even as use spreads. Each of these theories may help piece together the story of how opioids came to have a disproportionate impact on white communities, but there is another explanation: white privilege.

White privilege is rarely mentioned by name when talking about opioids, but it is glaringly obvious in almost every discussion. Time and time again a white person with a loved one using opioids will say something like: "I couldn’t believe my daughter was using heroin. I never thought something like this would happen to our family" or “We raised our children in a good family. How did this happen?” There are some very disturbing implications in these phrases, namely, that white families are by definition "good" and immune from certain problems. This is white privilege incarnate – the belief that white families aren’t or shouldn’t be affected by the kinds of problems that impact families of color. Silence, stigma and denial allowed the opioid problem to metastasize in white communities until it was too big to hide anymore. We were blind-sided by widespread drug addiction: This can’t be real! These kinds of things don’t happen to us!

Another part-and-parcel of white privilege can be expecting a life free of pain. This can mean freedom from the pain of loss, discrimination, marginalization, criminalization, but also freedom from physical pain. For many white people whose lives have been suddenly turned upside-down by job markets moving away, chronic pain issues, or depression, opioids promise an antidote to these unexpected challenges. I don't see this reaction as often in communities of color, where pain, both physical and otherwise, manifests in the form of injustice and prejudice every day.