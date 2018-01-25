Nominees and presenters at the 2018 Grammy Awards will wear white roses in support of Hollywood’s “Time’s Up” initiative against workplace sexual harassment, according to a People report.

A group called Voices in Entertainment, formed this week, is behind the rose accessory push. The new group includes 15 women led by Meg Harkins, senior vice president of marketing at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait, head of rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records.

Group members reached out to contacts by letter this week to get stars to commit to the white roses, according to Billboard. Big names like Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora expressed support for Voices in Entertainment and said they planned to wear a white rose to the awards show.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” the Voices of Entertainment letter reads.

“Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward.”