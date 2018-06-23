White Woman Allegedly Calls Cops After Seeing 8-Year-Old Girl Selling Water

An apparent competition over who can call the police on people of color for no good reason is really ramping up.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, an unidentified white woman in San Francisco was captured apparently calling the police on a nonwhite girl who’s 8 years old. The child’s supposed crime? Selling water “illegally.”

A post shared by So Wavy (@ladyesowavy) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water, she’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl,” the child’s mother, who took the video, says.

The white woman seen on the phone then ducks down out of sight after seeing she is being recorded. It was not immediately known if she was calling police, and the San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The woman who shot the video, whose Instagram handle is ladyesowavy, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment,

“Don’t hide, the whole world gonna see you, boo,” the woman filming says.

“Yeah, and um, illegally selling water without a permit?” the white woman says into the phone.

“On my property,” the mother responds.

“It’s not your property,” the white woman says.

And who is the little girl so villainous as to sell water on a hot day in front of her home? The girl’s mother posted a short Instagram story of her, and she’s pretty darn adorable.

From @ ladyesowavy instagram post. San Francisco has #PermitPatty WTF is wrong with you hiding like that. You want to be an “obey the law” authoritarian be proud of your need to control others. Guess kids these days can’t sell candy, water or lemonade anymore. Sad days. pic.twitter.com/6Ys1CTGlyY — Michelle Dione 🐈 (@ShelleDione) June 23, 2018

The incident bears a striking similarity to one in April in which a white woman in Oakland called the police on a black family for attempting to set up a grill in a park. As the video went viral, the woman was given the nickname “BBQ Becky.”

In this most recent case, Twitter users have taken to calling the new party crasher “Permit Patty.”