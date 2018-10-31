Mafia hitman Fotios “Freddy” Geas may have played an integral role in the killing of one of America’s most notorious gangsters.

According to the Boston Globe, James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead on Tuesday morning after having been transferred from a federal prison in Florida to the high-security U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton.

Reuters James “Whitey” Bulger killed or arranged the murder of nearly 20 people between 1973 and 1985, according to federal authorities. He was slain in prison on Tuesday.

Sources close to the investigation told the newspaper that the 89-year-old gangster was the victim of an attack from more than one inmate. Bulger’s body was beaten and his eyes were nearly gouged out.

The New York Times, citing two anonymous Federal Bureau of Prisons employees, said the former kingpin was unrecognizable following the attack.

As the ruler of Boston’s violent Winter Hill Gang, he killed or arranged the murder of nearly 20 people between 1973 and 1985, according to federal authorities. Bolger was also an FBI informant who ratted out the gang’s main rivals, the New England Mafia.

Geas, who is serving a life sentence in USP Hazelton for orchestrating the 2003 assassination of mobster Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno, has reportedly not disputed his role in Bolger’s slaying.