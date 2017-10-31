Whitney Port Wore Old Navy To A Movie Premiere And Looked Gorgeous

Whitney Port may be a TV personality, fashion designer and all-around refreshingly relatable new mom, but even she can’t resist a deal on a cheap fall jacket.

Port showed up to the Monday night premiere of “A Bad Moms Christmas” in Westwood, Cali., wearing a $60 Old Navy sueded-knit moto jacket, a $400 Creatures Of Comfort dress, a Chanel crossbody bag and a pair of Zara flats. She paired the look with a gold chain necklace with her son’s name, Sonny.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Below is a photo of the jacket, which comes in two colors and six sizes, from XS to XXL.

Old Navy Old Navy's sueded-knit moto jacket is only $60, and comes in two colors.

Keen eyes might spot more Old Navy cameos in the film, including a scene where Mila Kunis is carrying Old Navy shopping bags around the mall, and a scene where she’s decorating the tree in Old Navy jammies with her kiddos.

Alison Brod Marketing and Communication Keen eyes might spot more Old Navy cameos in the film.

You can catch the film in theaters tomorrow, but whether you see it or not, let’s all agree that this jacket is anything but bad.