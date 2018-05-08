WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak After Democratic Republic Of The Congo Confirms 2 Cases

The World Health Organization has declared an outbreak of Ebola after the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed two cases of the deadly viral hemorrhagic fever.

At least 10 more cases are suspected in the northwestern town of Bikoro, Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, the head of the DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, said Tuesday.

In the past five weeks, the DRC has seen 21 suspected cases with Ebola-like symptoms and 17 deaths.

A team of experts from WHO, Doctors Without Borders and the central African country’s Provincial Division of Health traveled on Tuesday to the outbreak area. WHO said in a statement that it is working with the DRC government to “rapidly scale up its operations and mobilize health partners using the model of a successful response to a similar EVD [Ebola virus disease] outbreak in 2017.”

Ebola is considered endemic in the DRC, and this is the second outbreak there in less than a year. Last May, an outbreak led to eight infections and four deaths. The average fatality rate for Ebola is 50 percent.