Who is the biggest name dropper in Pacific Northwest history?

As he voyaged and explored in the Pacific region in the late 18th Century, Captain George Vancouver dropped names on almost everything he saw, and the names stuck: Mount Rainier, Mount Baker, Mount St. Helens, Puget Sound, Vashon Island, Admiralty Inlet, Port Townsend, Hood Canal, Whidbey Island and Deception Pass are just a few of the more than 100 names he assigned.

Those places Captain Vancouver charted and named are the subject of the paintings of John M. Horton. On Saturday, Oct. 28, Horton will speak at the Foss Waterway Seaport Museum, telling stories and giving intriguing insights gleaned from his trips that followed the path of Captain Vancouver. In particular, the presentation will focus on 20 of the paintings that Horton produced of the places Captain Vancouver named throughout his voyage. The family-friendly lecture will start at 1 p.m. and is free with the price of museum admission.