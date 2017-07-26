Who Is Your Senator More Afraid Of: Mitch McConnell Or AARP?

Politicians historically have been loathe to get on the wrong side of an issue with seniors, given that it’s a demographic that tends to vote in higher percentage terms than other age groups.

AARP, meanwhile, touts its “proud history of nonpartisan voter engagement.” But in the fight over health care, what the GOP has in mind would cause too much pain, according to AARP Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond. She said the measures as proposed in Congress would result in “higher costs and less coverage for older Americans.”

The group was disheartened when the Senate on Tuesday narrowly voted to start formal consideration of the repeal-and-replace effort, but it remains undeterred, said AARP spokesman Josh Rosenblum.

The issue “is front and center” on AARP’s agenda, Rosenblum said.

The outcome of the health care debate remains hard to determine. Maybe it depends on who some GOP senators are more afraid of: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) or the seniors listening to AARP.

In the meantime, here’s a sampling of the group’s messaging: