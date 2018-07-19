Whoopi Abruptly Ends Jeanine Pirro Interview on 'The View' After Heated Exchange

Whoopi Goldberg shut down an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Thursday following a tense on-air argument about President Donald Trump.

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” tore into Pirro, a former judge, for accusing her of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a right-wing phrase meant to suggest liberals will irrationally dislike Trump’s actions no matter what he does.

“I don’t have ‘Trump Derangement’ ― let me tell you what I have: I’m tired of people starting a conversation with ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists,’” Goldberg said.

“Listen, I’m 62 years old,” she continued. “There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with. But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive.”

Pirro, who is reportedly jockeying to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general, mocked Goldberg for finding Trump’s behavior so “horrible.”

“Whoopi, you know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens,” Pirro said, parroting the president’s characterization of undocumented immigrants as criminals.

“You know what’s horrible? When the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people,” Goldberg fired back. “Say goodbye. I’m done”

Pirro’s appearance on “The View” wasn’t all tension though. At one point, the audience erupted in laughter when she said she claimed to “know a con when I see it.”