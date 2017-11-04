Why Business in Downtown Las Vegas is Booming with Tourists from Asia Visiting in Record Numbers

The Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, founded in 2008, is a non-profit organization which aims to develop the downtown Las Vegas area, championing the future by focusing on urban development and tourism.

Just recently, there has been a noticeable increase in visitorship from tourists in Asia to the downtown area, and a large reason for it has to do with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance’s focus on transforming downtown Las Vegas into an attractive, vibrant and diverse destination with an authentic Las Vegas experience.

There has been a conscious effort to really bring out the beauty of downtown Las Vegas, with the location now being perfectly safe and enjoyable for the public. Tourists searching for a unique Las Vegas experience, particularly tourists from Asia, have themselves a viable option.

With the explosion of Las Vegas tourism in recent years, the city’s residents have focused on showcasing what makes the downtown such a special place to visit.

Asian tourists looking for an authentic Las Vegas experience flock from the other side of the globe to visit the downtown area for its diverse offerings, safe and clean streets, and beautiful and engaging public spaces.

While Macau continues to be the gaming capital of Asia, more and more Asian tourists are arriving in droves to the mecca of gaming, to experience firsthand the allure of Las Vegas culture.

The popular Container Park, a massive dining and shopping sprawl in the heart of Las Vegas, is one prime example of the constant development of the downtown. The venue provides incredible food and beverage haunts as well as live entertainment for residents and visitors alike.

This is in addition to the lively Fremont Street experience, which encases the gaming district of downtown Las Vegas with vibrant casinos and resorts. The boom has also seen amazing local businesses flourish such as Eat Downtown Las Vegas, Carson’s Kitchen, Gold Spike and Donut Bar Las Vegas, among others.

While most flights from Asia pass through Los Angeles, sin city is a mere hours away from the city of angels. In addition, there has been an increase of direct flights to Las Vegas, due to the influx of visitors travelling from the Asian region, particularly visitors from China, who are not only coming to Las Vegas to see the sights, but also to invest in real estate and business.

Aside from non-stop flights to Las Vegas, there are also a few Asian-themed casinos in the pipeline to add to Sin City’s amazing skyline such as the popular Lucky Dragon, as well as Asian-themed hotels like the in-development Resorts World Las Vegas which is a familiar luxury hospitality and gaming brand in Asia, something that Asian tourists will be able to easily recognize as soon as they arrive.

Another major factor in the increase of business coming from Asia is a little-known government program called EB-5, which grants foreign investors with green cards. Chinese investors, particularly those with Chinese-American relatives already in the mainland United States are beginning to migrate to quiet neighborhoods of the downtown Las Vegas area. The Chinese population is really putting a lot of time and resources into the development of downtown Las Vegas.