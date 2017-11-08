Why Does It Take So Long to Lose Fat in Your Problem Areas?

It’s a cool, cloudy day here on Long Island, and despite my softball championships getting rained out last night, I’m in good spirits! Me and a few of the guys got together at a local batting cage after the cancellation, and did an hour of hitting. After that, we went out and got some grub and had a couple of drinks. I stayed good, not to worry your worrisome worrier, you! :-p

Now then, every week I do a private group call for the members of my Holiday Jump Start Program. Tonight’s call is the sixth of eight (as we’re on Week 6 of the 8 Week Program), and the group is doing extremely well! One of the members, whose name has been removed from the below post for obvious reasons, wants me to cover this question on tonight’s call:

This is a great question, and is an incredibly common phenomenon when dealing with weight loss! For brevity’s sake, and to help you avoid having your head spin like a dreidel in a sandstorm, I’ll identify why this particular group member is having this issue, and why you may be, too!!

We all have our ‘trouble areas’ when we’re looking to lose weight. In the case of this group member, its the midsection. For others, it’s their underarms. For others, it’s their lower bodies — Their thighs, hips, and butt. You get the gist…

When I was trying to lose weight, I never had much of a gut. In fact, a lot of people who see my Before and After pictures are surprised that I was truly 100 lbs heavier in my Before picture than I was in my After picture. That’s because I didn’t store much of my excess fat in my midsection — Instead, I stored my excess fat in my hips, legs, and butt!

You can see a little bit of the love handle action in the above picture. Some fun stories that helped motivate me to stay on my discipline and not give up during the struggles on my weight loss journey include my being called ‘Beyonce’ in high school, my college roommate during my freshman year telling me that I had the biggest thighs he’d ever seen, and various friends and ex-girlfriends playing with my love handles (both jokingly and not so much).

And while I lost 40 lbs in the first four months of my weight loss journey, and began to lose regularly again after a near three year plateau, the hips, legs and thighs were the last parts to go….

Let’s put it this way: I had some ab definition before I got rid of my love handles!!!

That being said, as I continued to make good fitness and nutritional choices, my body composition continued to change, and I eventually got to where I am today:

My best advice in this case is to BE PATIENT with yourself! If you continue to eat right and exercise regularly, your body will continue to change until it’s where you’d like it to be. And in the very RARE instances it’s not, it might behoove you to have your hormone and thyroid levels checked, as stubborn excess fat in certain areas can be indicative of a hormone imbalance that may need some very specific medicinal and nutritional modifications.

