The old truism “Don’t ask the question if you don’t really want to hear the answer” was especially relevant on Wednesday for Twitter.
When the company noticed that the hashtag #WhyIJoinedTwitter was trending, it decided to dig deeper.
But for every person who praised the social media platform for providing fast news and connecting people, there was someone who (rightfully) saw an opportunity for cheap laughs.
Some of our favorites:
But the most accurate response to the hashtag may have come from this wise person.
